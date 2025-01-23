North Korea to deliver at least 150 ballistic missiles and artillery to Russia in 2025, Ukraine's intelligence reports

North Korea is set to provide Russia with at least 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, along with artillery shells and related systems, in 2025.

Source: The War Zone, citing Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Artillery is used to support both North Korean and Russian operations, while the missiles are intended exclusively for Russian targets."

Details: Over the past three months, North Korea has delivered around 120 M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems (170 mm calibre) and 120 M-1991 multiple-launch rocket systems (240 mm calibre) to Russia, Budanov said.

He stated that North Korea is anticipated to contribute at least equal amounts of equipment in the future.

Budanov also highlighted the potential of Russia getting KN-23 ballistic missiles from North Korea, which have already been integrated into Putin's army.

Quote: "Most of these weapons are either being used against Ukrainian forces or for training purposes in Russia," he explained.

Additionally, Budanov mentioned that North Korea could deploy infantry reinforcements to Russia's Kursk Oblast in 2025.

Quote: "We don't anticipate seeing a significant influx of new ground forces. Their soldiers are essentially like biological robots," he said.

Background:

Ukrainian soldiers captured two North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast on 11 January.

On 20 January, a North Korean soldier captured by Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters in Kursk Oblast revealed that he had served in an intelligence battalion and claimed he did not know who he would be fighting against.

Operatives from Ukraine’s SOF killed 21 and wounded 40 North Korean soldiers who were advancing on Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War indicated that the new deployment of North Korean troops will sustain the current pace of infantry assaults in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. However, they are likely to suffer comparable losses, with 30,000 to 45,000 killed and injured per month.

