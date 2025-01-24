Slovak PM accuses Ukraine of involvement in alleged "massive cyberattack"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Slovakia's national insurance company has suffered a "massive cyberattack" and claimed, without any evidence, that Ukraine was involved.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Dennik N

Details: At an emergency press conference on Friday, 24 January, Fico said the cyberattack had started at noon and was aimed at obtaining "confidential information about diagnoses".

Quote: "If successful, this would make it impossible to provide medical care in Slovakia. As of now, we are successfully repelling the attack, but we cannot fully assess what will happen in the next few minutes and hours," he added.

The Slovak prime minister called the cyberattack "part of a textbook example of how disobedient governments that have a different view of certain things are eliminated" and claimed that Ukraine was responsible for it.

According to Fico, "this activity is being carried out by opposition leaders, NGOs run by foreign states, foreign instructors and the media".

Denník N reported that in fact, the incident is not a cyberattack against Slovakia's national insurance company, but rather a phishing attack, i.e. an attempt to fraudulently obtain confidential information.

Background:

On 22 January, Robert Fico claimed that a "group of experts" was preparing a "Maidan" in Slovakia and announced preventive measures against protests.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini supported the prime minister’s claims of an alleged coup being prepared in the country, stating that "the situation is serious".

