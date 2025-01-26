EU general proposes future multinational UN mission to monitor ceasefire in Ukraine

General Robert Brieger, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, has suggested that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be secured with the participation of an international mission under a UN mandate. It could include not only European soldiers but also military personnel from the Global South and the Caucasus.

Source: Brieger in an interview with Welt, quoted by Ukrinform

Details: General Brieger said that a UN-mandated mission could include troops not only from Europe but also from other parts of the world, such as the Global South or the Caucasus. He stressed that EU soldiers could make a significant contribution to such a mission.

He noted that depending on the political decision, EU member states could provide a significant force to monitor the ceasefire. Brieger added that monitoring the demilitarised zone along the front line would require a significant military presence.

Brieger stressed that arming such a force is a political decision. From a military perspective, an executive mission with a strong mandate should be established if a renewed conflict is to be prevented and the ceasefire is to be effective.

Quote: "This means that they would also have the right to enforce the ceasefire with weapons and air support. At the moment, all this sounds very theoretical, but such a scenario can be implemented."

Details: Brieger also expressed doubts about US President Donald Trump's plan to quickly end the war in Ukraine by "freezing" the front line. He noted that such a decision is unlikely and could lead to a protracted conflict similar to the situation between North and South Korea.

