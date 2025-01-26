All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 09:32
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Number of downed Russian drones. Photo: Air Force

Ukrainian air defence shot down 50 out of 72 Russian attack UAVs over the territory of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 January, while another 9 drones disappeared from radar. One UAV was still flying in the air.  

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

dronesair defence
