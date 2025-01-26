All Sections
Russian authorities report drone attack on Ryazan Oil Refinery

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 26 January 2025, 03:39
Russian authorities report drone attack on Ryazan Oil Refinery
Fire at an oil refinery. Photo: social media

A series of explosions occurred in Russia's Ryazan Oblast on the night of 25-26 January, which the Russians claimed were the result of a drone attack on a local oil refinery.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine; Russian Telegram channels; Pavel Malkov, governor of Russia’s Ryazan Oblast

Details: Social media reported that the attack took place around 01:00 local time in the village of Dyadkovo. Local residents claimed to have heard a series of explosions, about ten in total.

Malkov claimed that Russian air defence had shot down the drones.

"Around 01:00, a drone attack on the region was recorded. Air defence systems responded to it, and the drones were shot down," Malkov said.

Nevertheless, footage is circulating on social media showing a large fire at the oil refinery.

Background

  • On the night of 23-24 January, drones attacked strategic facilities in Russia, including the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Kremny El plant, which manufactures components for Russian weapons.
  • Andrii Kovalenko noted that the attacked refinery was one of the key refineries in Russia's oil industry, providing fuel for both civilians and the Russian military-industrial complex.
  • On the morning of 24 January, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that 121 drones had supposedly been destroyed overnight, attacking 11 regions of Russia, the Russian capital Moscow, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

