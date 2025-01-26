Ukrainian forces hit Russian drone command post

Ukrainian soldiers with a unit of military equipment. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 25 January, Ukraine's defence forces targeted four locations where Russian military soldiers, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, as well as a Russian UAV command station.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Russians conducted 65 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas and dropped 113 aerial bombs over the past day.

In addition, Russian forces carried out more than 5,000 attacks, including 104 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 1,969 kamikaze drones to attack.

Eight clashes occurred from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, and the situation at the front remained unchanged.

