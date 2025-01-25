All Sections
German defence minister: If we stop supporting Ukraine, this war could become our war

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 25 January 2025, 19:24
German defence minister: If we stop supporting Ukraine, this war could become our war
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has warned against ending support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: Pistorius quoted by Zeit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said that Ukraine needs to be able to act from a position of strength and possibly "be able to negotiate at some point".

Quote: "If we stop supporting Ukraine tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow that will be the end of Ukraine – the end of a sovereign, free state in the centre of Europe."

Details: Pistorius also addressed calls for support to be withdrawn because this is not Germany's war.

Quote: "It’s true this is not our war, but it could become ours. Anyone who listens to Vladimir Putin can come to only one conclusion: ‘Putin is getting ready’."

Details: Pistorius stressed that the Kremlin leader is "creating the conditions to seriously threaten us", citing the transition to a war economy and the increase in tank production and personnel numbers.

Background:

  • Earlier, Pistorius said that he still thinks there is a possibility that Russia will try to attack NATO countries in 2029-2030.
  • Meanwhile, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has said that if US President Donald Trump stops supporting Ukraine, the EU should not take on the entire burden of helping the country.

