German defence minister: If we stop supporting Ukraine, this war could become our war

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has warned against ending support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: Pistorius quoted by Zeit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said that Ukraine needs to be able to act from a position of strength and possibly "be able to negotiate at some point".

Advertisement:

Quote: "If we stop supporting Ukraine tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow that will be the end of Ukraine – the end of a sovereign, free state in the centre of Europe."

Details: Pistorius also addressed calls for support to be withdrawn because this is not Germany's war.

Quote: "It’s true this is not our war, but it could become ours. Anyone who listens to Vladimir Putin can come to only one conclusion: ‘Putin is getting ready’."

Advertisement:

Details: Pistorius stressed that the Kremlin leader is "creating the conditions to seriously threaten us", citing the transition to a war economy and the increase in tank production and personnel numbers.

Background:

Earlier, Pistorius said that he still thinks there is a possibility that Russia will try to attack NATO countries in 2029-2030.

Meanwhile, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has said that if US President Donald Trump stops supporting Ukraine, the EU should not take on the entire burden of helping the country.

Support UP or become our patron!