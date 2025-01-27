A German Shepherd named Tom, whose owners were killed in a Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast, is now in search of a new home.

Details: During the attack on Brovary on 24 January, the 5-year-old dog took refuge in a garage, where he stayed throughout the following day, guarding both himself and the car of his late owners, letting no one approach.

Tom has been taken in by workers from the 12 Vartovykh (Guardians) charitable foundation, which assists stray animals.

Quote: "Two days ago, a Shahed drone struck his home in Brovary, killing his family – a husband and wife. Their adult children survived but are overwhelmed with grief and unable to find common ground regarding Tom or make a decision about his future," the organisation explained.

Animal welfare advocates were asked to take Tom in, and for now, he remains under their care. He will be ready for adoption after neutering and vaccination.

Quote: "We’re trying to help him overcome severe stress and are giving him space. For now, we focus on calming him, providing tasty food, and ensuring a peaceful environment. He’s not aggressive but is deeply frightened and not yet ready to interact.

Tom is a pure-bred German Shepherd, 5 years old, who clearly lived in a loving home. We’re looking for a new family who can provide him with warmth and respect as he mourns," the animal welfare advocates shared.

Background:

Earlier in Lyman, soldiers spotted a lone dog who continued to guard the ruins of its home following a Russian strike.

In the autumn of 2022, a dog named Krym (Crimea) passed away after suffering injuries from a missile strike on Dnipro. The dog became a symbol of resilience and grief as it was seen "crying" amidst the rubble of its destroyed home.

