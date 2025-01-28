All Sections
Large-scale fire breaks after Russian attack in Kharkiv – photos

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 28 January 2025, 03:34
Large-scale fire breaks after Russian attack in Kharkiv – photos
The fire in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkivlife

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv on the night of 27-28 January. Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported a strike and fire in the Novobavarskyi district. The State Emergency Service has later provided details about the strike and confirmed a large-scale fire covering 1,500 square metres.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram; Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster, with reference to Bohdan Hladkykh, the director of the city's Department of Emergency Situations

Quote: "We had a strike on the city. Earlier reports indicate that it was in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A fire has started at the site. The details are being confirmed."

Update: Later, Terekhov confirmed where the district had been hit and added information about a large-scale fire in the district.

Quote Terekhov: "Based on updated information, the strike was on premises belonging to a civilian business in the Novobavarskyi district. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike. All the appropriate services are working at the scene."  

Details: Later, Hladkykh provided Suspilne with more details about the aftermath of the strike in Kharkiv.

Quote from Hladkykh: "A fire covering an area of about 1,500 square metres broke out in Kharkiv following a Russian drone strike on the night of 27-28 January. The fire engulfed production facilities in the Novobavarskyi district."

"A Russian Shahed drone struck the premises of a civilian business. Early reports indicate that it was a woodworking workshop. The strike caused damage to a gas pipeline used for production, resulting in a large-scale fire that spread extensively. More than 12 State Emergency Service  fire appliances and units from Kharkiv City Council were involved in extinguishing the fire."

Details: The fire completely consumed a two-storey building. Neighbouring businesses’ facilities and at least two cars parked nearby were also damaged. Early reports indicate, as Hladkykh stated, there were no injuries as a result of the explosion or fire.

Quote from Hladkykh: "There is information about two affected individuals. They have acute stress reactions. However, they are not employees of the business, as no one was present there during the strike. They are residents of nearby areas."

Details: As of 03:30, firefighters were continuing to extinguish the fire at the scene.

 
Fire raging in the building
Photo: Suspilne
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: Suspilne

Background: The Russians launched drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv on the morning of 25 January.

