Ukraine's Security Service detains FSB agents spying on Ukrainian F-16s

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 January 2025, 14:40
The detention of the FSB agents. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent group that was collecting data on Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft and helicopters for strikes on aviation infrastructure. During a special operation near a military airfield, two agents were detained while photographing the take-off of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet.

Source: SSU; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from SSU: "The agents were two residents of the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava Oblast), aged 22 and 21. They had been recruited by an FSB operative, whose identity has already been established."

Details: The agents were tasked with collecting information on the locations of military airfields where Ukrainian F-16s and helicopters were stationed and passing the data to Russia to adjust missile and drone strikes.

FSB agents had to collect detailed information about the aviation equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including geolocations, textual and photographic reports on each site. To complete the mission, they planned to travel across five oblasts of Ukraine by passenger buses, renting accommodation near the sites for several days of espionage. The SSU intercepted their activities in the early stages, documenting unsuccessful reconnaissance attempts and detaining them while they were photographing F-16 fighter jets.

Both criminals have been taken into custody and face life imprisonment for treason.

State Security Service of Ukraineairfield
