Doomsday Clock set closer to "catastrophe", war in Ukraine cited as factor

Scientists have set the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight, signaling humanity's proximity to self-destruction. Its hands now stand at 89 seconds to midnight, closer to a potential catastrophe than ever before.

Source: the American journal Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, as reported by Reuters on 28 January 2025

Details: The Doomsday Clock was created during the Cold War in 1947 by a Chicago-based nonprofit organisation, having Albert Einstein and Robert Oppenheimer among its members. Its purpose is to alert the public about how close humanity is to self-destruction.

The decision to move the clock closer to midnight (symbolising potential catastrophe) was explained by nuclear threats from Russia, the military use of artificial intelligence (AI), tensions in other parts of the world and climate change.

While some catastrophe risk factors were not novel in 2024, scientists saw a lack of progress in tackling major dangers, says Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board.

Quote from Holz: "We have seen insufficient progress in addressing the key challenges, and in many cases this is leading to increasingly negative and worrisome effects. Setting the Doomsday Clock at 89 seconds to midnight is a warning to all world leaders."

More details: Holz emphasised that Russia’s war against Ukraine remains "a large source of nuclear risk", as the conflict, in his view, could escalate at any moment.

Amongst the factors that contributed to instability in the world were:

In November 2024, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons.

Another source of instability in 2024 was the Middle East, where fighting continued between Israel and Gaza, involving other countries, including Iran.

China, a nuclear power, also increased military pressure, sending ships and aircraft into the waters and airspace around Taiwan.

Meanwhile, North Korea continued ballistic missile tests.

Quote from Holz: "We are watching closely and hope that the ceasefire in Gaza will hold. Tensions in the Middle East including with Iran are still dangerously unstable.

There are other potential hot spots around the world, including Taiwan and North Korea. Any of these could turn into a conflagration involving nuclear powers, with unpredictable and potentially devastating outcomes."

Details: The rapid growth of artificial intelligence in 2024 caused increasing concerns about its military applications. During his presidency, Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at reducing the risks AI poses to national security, the economy and public health.

However, his successor, Donald Trump, rescinded the order shortly after his inauguration.

Quote from Holz: "Advances in AI are beginning to show up on the battlefield in tentative but worrisome ways, and of particular concern is the future possibility of AI applications to nuclear weapons. In addition, AI is increasingly disrupting the world's information ecosystem. AI-fueled disinformation and misinformation will only add to this dysfunction."

More details: Last year was recorded as the hottest year in history, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

"While there has been impressive growth in wind and solar energy, the world is still falling short of what is necessary to prevent the worst aspects of climate change," said Holz.



