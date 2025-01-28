Russians drone attack on Antonivka: man killed, woman injured
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:24
Russian forces launched a drone attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring another, on the morning of 28 January.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Mrochko: "Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on Antonivka at around 11:30. A 57-year-old woman was injured by a mine blast and shrapnel, while a 49-year-old man sustained fatal injuries."
Details: Mrochko added that the woman was taken to hospital.
Background:
- Russian forces launch daily attacks on civilians in Kherson Oblast. Local authorities report casualties regularly, with people killed or injured by explosives dropped from Russian drones.
- The Financial Times previously reported that Russia is using these attacks to train operators of kamikaze drones.
