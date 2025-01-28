Russians drone attack on Antonivka: man killed, woman injured

A Russian FPV drone found in a Kherson Oblast village. Photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by local residents

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring another, on the morning of 28 January.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on Antonivka at around 11:30. A 57-year-old woman was injured by a mine blast and shrapnel, while a 49-year-old man sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Mrochko added that the woman was taken to hospital.

Background:

Russian forces launch daily attacks on civilians in Kherson Oblast. Local authorities report casualties regularly, with people killed or injured by explosives dropped from Russian drones.

The Financial Times previously reported that Russia is using these attacks to train operators of kamikaze drones.

