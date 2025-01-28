All Sections
Russians drone attack on Antonivka: man killed, woman injured

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:24
A Russian FPV drone found in a Kherson Oblast village. Photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by local residents

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring another, on the morning of 28 January.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on Antonivka at around 11:30. A 57-year-old woman was injured by a mine blast and shrapnel, while a 49-year-old man sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Mrochko added that the woman was taken to hospital.

Background:

  • Russian forces launch daily attacks on civilians in Kherson Oblast. Local authorities report casualties regularly, with people killed or injured by explosives dropped from Russian drones. 
  • The Financial Times previously reported that Russia is using these attacks to train operators of kamikaze drones.

