Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expanded the range of his threats against Ukraine following Kyiv's suspension of the transit of Russian natural gas via Ukraine.

Source: Teraz.sk, citing remarks made by Fico in Brussels after talks with European Commission officials on 9 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico said Slovakia may "stop all humanitarian aid to Ukraine, decide to significantly reduce or abolish benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia, or stop supplying electricity in emergencies".

He also stressed that on a political level, Slovakia could use its veto with regard to several decisions in the European Union.

However, Fico noted that Slovakia would only take such steps if it had "no other choice".

Fico said his threats were an opportunity to show how the leader of a sovereign country should behave.

He also announced that a group is being immediately set up to discuss the consequences of stopping the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, which would include representatives of Slovakia, the European Commission and Ukraine.

"This is a serious problem, and Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen is aware of it," Fico said.

He praised the "constructive negotiations" that took place on Thursday, 9 January with the European Commission which, he said, is very keen to resolve this problem.

Background:

The contract between Ukraine and Russia on gas transit to Europe expired at the end of 2024 after the Ukrainian side decided not to renew it.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has been highly critical of Kyiv for doing so and has written a letter to EU leaders expressing his dissatisfaction with Ukraine's actions.

He has also threatened to retaliate by cutting off electricity supplies or reducing assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia.

