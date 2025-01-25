All Sections
Slovak PM claims a third of protesters against his government's policies are Ukrainian

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 25 January 2025, 18:50
Slovak PM claims a third of protesters against his government's policies are Ukrainian
Robert Fico. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has claimed that a third of those protesting against his government's policies are Ukrainian. 

Source: Robert Fico, cited by European Pravda with reference to the Slovak media outlet Aktuality

Details: Fico also said he would not step down, despite the fact that tens of thousands of people called for his resignation at protests across Slovakia on Friday.

The Slovak prime minister says the government can only be replaced after parliamentary elections.

Fico repeated several times that the protesters were being deceived by the organisers.

He said it was a total lie that his government wants to leave the EU.

Quote from Fico: "A story is being invented here that is misleading. They say we need to get people out into the streets to prevent Slovakia from leaving the EU. Any competent person knows that the government has never taken a single step that would jeopardise EU membership."

More details: On the subject of the protesters, Fico claimed that a third of them are Ukrainians "who are against the Slovak government".

Quote from Fico: "I don't understand why Ukrainians should berate the Slovak government."

Background:

  • Protests against the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government have been taking place in over 30 Slovak cities. The protests began on the evening of Friday, 24 January, under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe". Protests have also been held in Poland, Germany, Czechia and Ireland.
  • Around 100,000 people turned out to protest across Slovakia.

