Man killed in Russian drone attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces have attacked the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with a drone on the morning of 29 January, killing a man.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked Antonivka with a drone at around 08:00. A 52-year-old man sustained fatal injuries."

Background: Russian forces launched a drone attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 28 January, killing one person and injuring another.

