Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 20:51
Kherson Oblast on the map. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

On 26 January, a 45-year-old man was killed in Kherson Oblast after being attacked by a Russian drone while riding his bicycle.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists have killed another resident of Kherson Oblast using a drone.

The occupiers attacked a 45-year-old man with a drone as he was cycling between the villages of Veletenske and Rozlyv.

He sustained fatal injuries."

