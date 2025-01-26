Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 20:51
On 26 January, a 45-year-old man was killed in Kherson Oblast after being attacked by a Russian drone while riding his bicycle.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian terrorists have killed another resident of Kherson Oblast using a drone.
The occupiers attacked a 45-year-old man with a drone as he was cycling between the villages of Veletenske and Rozlyv.
He sustained fatal injuries."
