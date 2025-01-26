Russians damage apartment buildings and wound four people in Kherson Oblast

Four civilians were injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast on 25 January.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is specified that the Russians bombarded residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging two apartment buildings. They also hit a car.

In total, the settlements of Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, Kozatske, Chornobaivka, Kherson and many others came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, three more people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast on January 25. Victims experienced an acute stress reaction but were not taken to hospital.

Throughout the day, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with Molniya and Shahed UAVs. They targeted Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts.

Furthermore, at 04:43, a Shahed drone damaged the windows and roofs of 12 houses in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district.

