Intensity of Russian attacks on front decreases – DeepState

The intensity of Russian assault operations has begun to gradually decline, although it remains at a high level.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: DeepState's analysis said the highest intensity of attacks had been recorded in the second half of December. Russian forces have tried to maintain a high pace of assaults since late November, which only partially slowed down after the New Year.

Quote: "The enemy is suffering heavy losses, but this does not prevent them from relatively quickly replenishing the combat personnel of their units."

Details: DeepState wrote that the number of attacks per month is as follows:

November: 5,205

December: 6,247

January (as of 27.01): 4,304

Russian assault actions: blue is the number of attacks per day and red is the 10-day moving average. Photo: DeepState

The Russians have been particularly active on the Pokrovsk front, which accounts for 44% of all attacks in January. The Kursk front accounts for 13% of strikes, and the Lyman front accounts for 10%.

Background:

The commander of the UAV platoon of the 2nd Battalion of the 68th Jaeger Brigade said the situation on the Pokrovsk front remains difficult, as the Russians are continuing to use the cover of fog to launch repeated attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Russian army is bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Currently, the Russians are moving towards Kotlyne and Udachne, which are located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said that near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, are conducting active offensive actions and want to capture nearby villages in order to partially encircle Pokrovsk.

