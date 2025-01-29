All Sections
A safe for Europe's gas: Ukraine offers its gas storage facilities to Croatia

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 16:59
Gas pipelines. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Croatia have discussed strengthening Europe’s energy security through the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković

Quote from Shmyhal: "This concerns the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities, which are the largest on the continent – 31 billion cubic metres. This can become a strong gas safe for Europe, where Croatia can store its own gas resources. I am confident that this area of cooperation has significant prospects." 

Background: Ukraine and Poland are planning to establish an Eastern European gas hub to supply the region with gas from alternative, non-Russian sources.

