Ukrainian border guards sink Russian boat in country's south – video

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 14:30
Ukrainian border guards sink Russian boat in country's south – video
A fire. Photo: Southern Regional Directorate of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian motorboat on the southern front line.

Source: Southern Regional Directorate of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on Facebook

Quote: "Pilots of the State Border Guard Service's 'combat birds' are steadily reducing the occupiers' offensive capabilities by destroying their watercraft in the south. A precise FPV drone strike set a Russian motorboat on fire."

Details: The border guards said the boat caught fire and eventually sank after the UAV attack.

State Border Guard ServiceRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
