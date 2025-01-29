Ukrainian border guards sink Russian boat in country's south – video
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 14:30
Ukrainian border guards used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian motorboat on the southern front line.
Source: Southern Regional Directorate of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on Facebook
Quote: "Pilots of the State Border Guard Service's 'combat birds' are steadily reducing the occupiers' offensive capabilities by destroying their watercraft in the south. A precise FPV drone strike set a Russian motorboat on fire."
Details: The border guards said the boat caught fire and eventually sank after the UAV attack.
