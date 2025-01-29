Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will meet with his European counterparts and newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an expanded format in February.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne and Interfax news agency, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Media reports suggest the meeting will be held around 12 February in Paris and will be attended by the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Poland, Italy, the UK, Spain and the US.

Advertisement:

Background:

At the December 2024 meeting in Germany, which was attended by EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, the foreign ministers pledged to step up aid to Ukraine.

Notably, the meeting in Paris is likely to be the first personal contact between a senior Ukrainian official and the new Trump administration.

Marco Rubio was appointed US secretary of state on 21 January, but has not yet spoken with the Ukrainian foreign minister.

Support UP or become our patron!