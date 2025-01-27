All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister urges EU to extend sanctions against Russia, holding up US as example

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 27 January 2025, 14:59
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: UP

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that the current sanctions against Russia must be extended. He stressed that the US position on sanctions is clear, and therefore the European Union should also act decisively.

Source: Sybiha during a speech at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, 27 January

Details: During his speech, Sybiha emphasised the need for stronger sanctions against Russia.

Quote: "The current sanctions must be extended, and the 16th package must be adopted soon and must be strong. The US position on sanctions is clear. The EU must also act decisively," he stressed.

Sybiha noted that he had also briefed his EU counterparts on the current situation at the front line and the needs of the Ukrainian military.

"Ukraine and the EU are ready to expand defence cooperation and investments. I am grateful to the EU and its member states for their unwavering and strong support for Ukraine," he added.

Background:

  • Up until now the extension of sanctions has been a routine decision, with the political decision on this usually being made at the last EU summit of the year. However, at the most recent summit last December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told his colleagues to wait until after Trump's inauguration.
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would decide whether to support the extension of EU sanctions against Russia following consultations with the United States.
  • Trump said after his inauguration that he is prepared to consider tougher sanctions if Russia does not agree to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
  • On 27 January, EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, after reaching an agreement with Hungary.  

