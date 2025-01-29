All Sections
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 21:48

The UK has appointed a trade envoy to Ukraine. Labour MP Alex Sobel has been chosen for the role. 

Source: the British Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Alex Sobel, a Labour Party MP, has been announced as the UK’s trade envoy to Ukraine. 

The embassy noted that as trade envoy, Sobel will "focus on identifying trade and investment opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as a destination of choice for investment".

Sobel was first elected to Parliament in 2017. During his time as an MP, he has served as shadow minister for tourism and heritage and as a shadow minister on environmental issues.

Background:

