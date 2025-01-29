UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine

The UK has appointed a trade envoy to Ukraine. Labour MP Alex Sobel has been chosen for the role.

Source: the British Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Alex Sobel, a Labour Party MP, has been announced as the UK’s trade envoy to Ukraine.

Alex Sobel MP announced a Trade Envoy to Ukraine.



🤝 He will focus on identifying trade and investment opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as a destination of choice for investment. #100YearPartnership #UKandUkraine pic.twitter.com/FDWr0Txo3C — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) January 29, 2025

The embassy noted that as trade envoy, Sobel will "focus on identifying trade and investment opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as a destination of choice for investment".

Sobel was first elected to Parliament in 2017. During his time as an MP, he has served as shadow minister for tourism and heritage and as a shadow minister on environmental issues.

Background:

In December, the UK and Ukraine signed a 100-year strategic partnership agreement.

Norway is planning to open an office in Kyiv to help Norwegian businesses interested in contributing to Ukraine's recovery to establish contacts with Ukraine’s public and private sectors and explore opportunities.

