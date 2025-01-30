PACE rejects legitimacy of Belarusian leader

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has stated that the so-called presidential "elections" in Belarus on 26 January 2025 do not meet international standards and that there are no grounds to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus.

Source: European Pravda correspondent in Strasbourg, citing the text of the resolution The urgent need for free and fair elections in Belarus, adopted on 30 January

Details: The PACE resolution declares that Lukashenko cannot be considered the legitimate president of Belarus, as the so-called "elections" held in January failed to meet even the minimum international standards.

Quote: "The Assembly… considers that the so-called elections organised in Belarus on 26 January 2025 do not meet the minimum international standards for democratic elections and lack any democratic credibility… There are no grounds for recognising the legitimacy of Aliaksandr Lukashenka as president."

Details: The resolution was adopted unanimously, with all 79 PACE delegates voting in favour.

PACE called on Council of Europe member states to clearly declare their non-recognition of Lukashenko’s presidency and to "take decisive steps to broaden and intensify targeted sanctions against the regime and those who support its unlawful activities".

At the same time, the Assembly proposes continuing and intensifying support for Belarusian democratic forces led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

PACE delegates also propose introducing additional measures to facilitate the entry and safe, dignified stay of Belarusian citizens fleeing Lukashenko’s regime in Council of Europe member states.

The Assembly stressed that for Belarus to align with the values of the Council of Europe and preserve its sovereignty and independence, the Belarusian authorities must end repression against citizens, release all political prisoners, "ensure the organisation of free and fair elections, and … enable a peaceful transfer of power".

The resolution also demands that Lukashenko’s regime "impose an immediate moratorium on the death penalty and take steps toward its permanent abolition".

Background:

The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported exit poll data on the evening of 26 January that predictably declared Alexander Lukashenko the winner of sham presidential "elections" with over 87% of the vote.

In a joint statement, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand refused to recognise the 26 January presidential "elections" in Belarus as free and fair.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement declaring the Belarusian presidential "elections" on 26 January a sham.

Lukashenko said he "didn’t care" whether the West recognises the presidential "elections".

