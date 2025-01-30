The Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has rejected a resolution amendment proposed by Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko and three co-authors which sought to hold Russian leader Vladimir Putin accountable for numerous acts of terror against civilians.

Source: Merezhko in an interview with European Pravda in Strasbourg, providing supporting documents to confirm this

Details: This situation arose while working on the resolution entitled "Europe's Commitment to a Just and Sustainable Peace in Ukraine", which PACE will consider on 30 January. Proposals for this document were being registered the day before.

Advertisement:

Merezhko, along with five other Ukrainian MPs, including the head of Ukraine’s parliament delegation and Swedish MP Markus Wiechel, proposed an amendment that, if adopted, would have seen the Assembly "recognise that Vladimir Putin is a terrorist under whose guidance numerous acts of terror have been committed against the civilian population".

However, after all the proposals were published, Merezhko’s amendment was notably absent.

European Pravda has obtained a response from PACE’s Secretariat explaining the rejection. They informed Merezhko in writing that "designating a Head of State as a terrorist is tantamount to using offensive and insulting terms that are inappropriate in an official Assembly document".

Advertisement:

Merezhko responded, stating, "For any international lawyer, it’s clear that 'terrorist' is a legal term. Especially considering the Assembly has already recognised Russia as a terrorist regime!"

Quote: "It’s not the Secretariat's role to decide what’s offensive to whom. There are PACE members who could reject my amendment – that’s how the democratic process works. But what happened here is an act of political censorship."

Background:

During the PACE session, the issue of Georgia's credentials was also discussed. The Assembly ultimately ratified Georgia's credentials but imposed demands and sanctions on the country. In response, Georgia announced its "withdrawal" from PACE.

Meanwhile, European Pravda reported that the "deep state", referring to the Secretariat of the Assembly and the relevant committee, supported the Georgians, attempting to undermine the sanctions against the Georgian delegation.

It was only after a lengthy and emotional debate among the MPs that the resolution was amended, resulting in a compromise version.

Support UP or become our patron!