Russians turning to payday loans with 300% annual interest, Russian media outlet reports

Tighter lending requirements in banks are pushing more Russians to take out payday loans with interest rates as high as 292% annually.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing another Russian media outlet RBC

Details: In December, 70% of new loans were issued by microfinance organisations (MFOs), compared to 47.4% a year earlier.

The share of microloans in the overall credit structure has also grown significantly. In December, MFO products accounted for 13.6% of total loans issued in Russia, up from just 3.9% at the end of 2023.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, MFO loans reached 62.7% of all loans by number and 8.7% by volume. The Russian Central Bank reported that from January to September 2024, MFOs issued loans worth RUB 1.26 trillion (approximately US$12.8 billion), a 23.3% increase from the previous year.

Background:

Consumer loan interest rates in Russian banks ranged from 25% to 38% annually at the beginning of November 2024. However, by 19 November, the maximum rate had risen to 44%.

Meanwhile, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly increasingly concerned about the challenges facing Russia’s wartime economy, just as Donald Trump continues to push for an end to the war in Ukraine.

