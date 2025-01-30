Russia uses attack drones with enhanced warheads to increase civilian casualties, adviser to Ukrainian president says – photos

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports that Russia has started using Shahed attack drones with reinforced warheads weighing up to 90 kg and metal shrapnel, causing more civilian casualties.

Source: Andrii Yermak

Quote from Andrii Yermak: "Russia is now using Shahed attack drones with an enhanced warhead weighing up to 90 kg and metal shrapnel to increase the number of civilian casualties. These criminals and terrorists must take responsibility for this, and they will."

Reinforced warheads. Photo: Andrii Yermak

Background:

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 81 UAVs since the evening of 29 January. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 37 drones, while a further 39 disappeared from radar.

A Russian Shahed drone attacked an apartment building in Sumy, killing six people and injuring nine others.

