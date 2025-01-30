All Sections
Russia uses attack drones with enhanced warheads to increase civilian casualties, adviser to Ukrainian president says – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 30 January 2025, 16:53
Reinforced warheads. Photo: Andrii Yermak

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports that Russia has started using Shahed attack drones with reinforced warheads weighing up to 90 kg and metal shrapnel, causing more civilian casualties.

Source: Andrii Yermak

Quote from Andrii Yermak: "Russia is now using Shahed attack drones with an enhanced warhead weighing up to 90 kg and metal shrapnel to increase the number of civilian casualties. These criminals and terrorists must take responsibility for this, and they will."

Background:

