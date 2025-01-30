All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 30 January 2025, 19:24
Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The tightening of US financial sanctions, which at the end of 2024 affected Gazprombank, one of the few major Russian lenders, and in 2025 affected dozens of intermediary companies that supplied goods bypassing restrictions, has caused a new wave of problems in payments to China.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times with reference to Bloomberg

Details: Top managers of two Russian raw materials exporters said that cross-border payments, particularly in yuan, are again being hampered by Chinese banks.

Advertisement:

Chinese credit institutions are concerned about the recent actions of the former Joe Bidenʼs administration and are demanding more time to analyse transactions, report The Moscow Time sources.

In addition to the financial sanctions imposed on 50 Russian banks, the US Treasury Department has blacklisted about 100 companies, including Chinese ones, which it accused of violating restrictive measures against Russia.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan’s OJSC Keremet Bank, which, per US data, made foreign currency payments to Promsvyazbank PJSC, a state-owned, formerly private Russian bank that is the backbone of the Russian defence industry, was subject to blocking sanctions.

Advertisement:

Tougher Western sanctions led to a drop in Russian exports at the end of 2024. In October-December, the economy earned US$99.6 billion from exporting goods abroad, which is 7% less than last year's fourth quarter.

In December, exports declined 19% year-on-year (to US$31.3 billion), and the trade surplus shrank to US$5.6 billion, the lowest since 2020.

Background: China and India stopped trading in Russian oil after US sanctions caused a sharp rise in tanker freight tariffs.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaChina
Advertisement:
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
Russia
Ukraine's Security Service identifies 4 Russian generals who ordered attack on Kharkiv home improvement hypermarket in 2024
Russia uses attack drones with enhanced warheads to increase civilian casualties, adviser to Ukrainian president says – photos
Majority of Germans see Russia as greatest threat to global peace – poll
RECENT NEWS
22:49
Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports
21:41
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
20:17
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 9 – photo, video
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy Musk supports German far-right and what consequences it may have
19:56
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February
19:24
Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions
19:19
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast
19:07
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
19:06
Russians turning to payday loans with 300% annual interest, Russian media outlet reports
18:36
Polish military volunteer, 19, killed in action near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: