All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Consumer loan rates in Russia hit 44% and repayment problems grow

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 21 November 2024, 18:12
Consumer loan rates in Russia hit 44% and repayment problems grow
Stock Photo: Getty Images

As of the beginning of November, consumer loan rates in Russian banks ranged from 25% to 38% per annum, but by 19 November, the maximum rate had risen to 44%.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: In October, Russian banks issued 1.94 million cash loans to individuals totalling US$3.06 billion. This is 28% less than in September and 43% less than in October last year.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the level of payment discipline of Russian bank customers has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic in 2020. In eight months of 2024, 800,000 Russians became overdue, and the total number of defaulters reached 6.2 million.

It is noted that almost half of borrowers have problems with loan repayment: 35% have minor difficulties, 12% have serious ones, and 1% admit that they can no longer pay at all.

Background: The Central Bank of Russia has decided to raise its key policy rate by 2 percentage points at once - to a record 21% per annum.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaекономіка
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Russia
Russian ambassador groundlessly claims "UK's direct involvement" in war in Ukraine
US imposes sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank, which may deprive it of access to SWIFT
Western officials say Russia did not use intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: