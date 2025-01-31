Russians continue to assault Ukrainian positions: most attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 150 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have been intensively advancing on the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 31 January

Quote: "Over the past day [30 January], the enemy conducted a missile strike and 55 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using one missile and dropping 102 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 6,500 times, including 127 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,767 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces engaged in a battle with the Russians near the village of Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, 11 combat clashes occurred. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Kopanky, Novolubivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske nine times.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Krymske 13 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 71 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Zvirove, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasynove, Shevchenko and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the Russians. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv twice.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted four attacks near the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 11 combat clashes occurred. The Russians conducted 17 airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and launched fire over 360 times, including three times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are continuing to attack Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

