Kyiv mayor reports apartment damaged by Russian drone wreckage, but military administration says unconfirmed
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that wreckage from a Russian drone damaged an apartment in a high-rise building in the Obolonskyi district of the city of Kyiv.
Source: Klitschko on Telegram
Quote: "Early reports suggest that the fall of UAV wreckage shattered windows and damaged a balcony in an apartment in a high-rise building in the Obolonskyi district."
Details: Klitschko added that emergency workers and medics are working at the scene.
He noted that there were no casualties.
Updated: Later, Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the reports of Russian drone wreckage falling on a building in the Obolonskyi district overnight had not been confirmed.
Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko: "The Situation Centre reported that a short circuit in the air conditioner caused damage to the freon pipeline linking the outdoor and indoor units. The glazing of the balcony was damaged."
Details: He stressed that the incident had nothing to do with a Russian attack.
There were no casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!