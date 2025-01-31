Ukrainian forces regain positions near Udachne, while Russians occupy Novoandriivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 30-31 January that Ukraine’s defence forces had regained positions near Udachne, while the Russians had occupied Novoandriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The defence forces have regained positions near Udachne. The enemy has occupied Novoandriivka and advanced in Nelipivka, Kotlyne and near Shevchenko."

Advertisement:

Background: A total of 125 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield on 30 January. The Russians conducted 51 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians conducted 51 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne. Seven combat clashes were still ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!