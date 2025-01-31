All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

The Guardian: Ukrainian military is exhausted and personnel shortage is getting worse

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 31 January 2025, 10:03
The Guardian: Ukrainian military is exhausted and personnel shortage is getting worse
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Guardian has published an article stating that Ukrainian forces are facing military exhaustion and a shortage of personnel.

Source: The Guardian with reference to two former soldiers and one commander

Details: After years of fighting, more and more soldiers are leaving their units without authorisation, although the extent of this is classified. The servicemen attribute the problem to fatigue and unrealistic orders.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Guardian: "After three years of war, Ukraine is desperately short of soldiers, especially infantry. This has made it easier for Russia’s army to advance in the east. There are structural issues too. New brigades have been built from scratch. They performed poorly."

Details: The article says that many of those who deserted the army are in hiding, but there are also those who live and work openly.

"Everybody is tired. The mood has changed. People used to hug soldiers in the streets. Now they worry about being conscripted," the Guardian quoted former soldier Viktor as saying. 

Advertisement:

Viktor also said that after another injury, he was immediately sent back to the contact line, and that's when he realised he was a "nobody" and decided to leave his military unit without permission.

The journalists who spoke to the servicemen noted that Ukrainians who took part in the combat actions, particularly in the south of Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, described chaotic fighting, a lack of artillery support and tensions with the command. Some of them decided to leave the service and "abandoned their units" after being wounded and unsuccessfully attempting to be transferred. 

Some are in hiding, waiting for changes or possible detention. Another deserter, Oleksii, said that he "would take up arms again if the Russians came into his town, or if the Ukrainian army became a genuinely reformed NATO-style force, with better generals".

"I’m alive. The longer the war goes on, the more people like me there will be," Oleksii said.

Background:

  • In January 2025, it became known that mass desertions had occurred in the ranks of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the autumn of 2024.
  • On 21 November 2024, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed a law on voluntary return to service for the first unauthorised abandonment or desertion of a unit. 
  • Under the new law, soldiers who left their place of service without leave for the first time had to return by 1 January 2025 to avoid criminal liability.
  • On 9 January, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the voluntary return to service for those soldiers who had left their units without leave until 1 March 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian wararmy
Advertisement:
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency appeals to Zelenskyy over ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says
Trump vows 100% tariffs on BRICS if they adopt new currency over US dollar
updatedDrones attack oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing fire – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Moscow spreads false claims of "Ukrainian atrocities" in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine says
NYT: North Korean soldiers withdrawn from Kursk front line due to heavy losses
Czech foreign minister warns world community of Putin’s negotiation trap
RECENT NEWS
14:13
Finland to provide Ukraine with new military aid package worth almost €200 million
14:11
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
14:08
Ukraine to receive US$2.5 billion from UK for air defence
14:06
Slovakia bans entry for Georgian Legion commander, citing alleged coup plans
13:28
EXPLAINERWhat can Ukraine expect from Poland after the presidential elections?
13:20
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency appeals to Zelenskyy over ongoing controversy
12:57
Norway arrests vessel with Russian crew over suspicion of damaging Baltic cable
12:55
Hungarian PM once again threatens EU to veto sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine resumes gas transit
12:40
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
12:28
BRICS not planning new currency, Kremlin says after Trump's threat of 100% tariffs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: