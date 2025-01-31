Moscow spreads false claims of "Ukrainian atrocities" in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine says

Russian news outlets are actively disseminating false claims that Ukrainian troops have "killed and raped" dozens of civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting operations.

Source: Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation on social media

Quote: "The Kremlin has been pumping in lots of money to create a 'Russian Bucha' [i.e. mass atrocities against civilians] in the information space by any means necessary, spreading fakes about the alleged ‘terrible crimes of the Banderites [as Russian propaganda refers to Ukrainians] on the territory of the Russian Federation’ for several months now."

Details: The Center stated that the Russians are widely circulating a video depicting dead bodies. However, the footage does not reveal the location or circumstances of the deaths, making it impossible to identify the deceased or establish any connection to Ukrainian forces.

"The 'testimony' of a Ukrainian prisoner [spread by the Russians – ed.] cannot be considered evidence either, given the numerous proven cases of torture and arbitrary executions of Ukrainians in Russian captivity," the Center stressed, adding that Russia is using such fake videos to conceal its own war crimes and justify the continuation of the war.

Background:

In February 2024, the Russians actively spread fakes that operatives from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine were executing residents of Kharkiv Oblast for refusing to respond to a "nationalist salute".

The Russians later claimed to have discovered "proof" of Ukrainian soldiers' organs being trafficked on the Kupiansk front.

In September 2024, Russian propaganda outlets claimed that Ukraine was planning to stage a Russian missile attack on a childcare facility, kindergarten or hospital in a territory under Kyiv's control.

