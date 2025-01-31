All Sections
Czech foreign minister: Russia uses diplomats for sabotage acts in the EU

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 31 January 2025, 11:20
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Photo: Jan Lipavský on Facebook

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has warned that Russian intelligence services are using Russian diplomats and their families to carry out acts of sabotage in Europe.

Source: German public-broadcasting radio station Deutschlandfunk, citing Lipavský in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland newsroom, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský spoke about the unprecedented network represented by Russian diplomats and their families, with at least 2,000 individuals in the Schengen Area. He said this situation is entirely unacceptable.

Quote: "The number of diplomats, their family members, military personnel, and their families currently amounts to at least 2,000 people. The exact number could be even higher, as this only includes those officially registered."

The minister added that Czechia intends to propose limiting freedom of movement within the Schengen Area. The goal is for Russian diplomats, their staff, and all their relatives to require a visa if they wish to travel from one EU country to another.

Lipavský hopes these restrictions will be included in the 16th sanctions package against Russia. 

Quote: "We must protect our people from Russian sabotage and prevent Russian diplomats from causing us harm."

The minister also cautioned against falling into Putin's negotiation trap, where Russia dictates the terms for talks.

Background:

  • Earlier, media reports revealed that the 16th sanctions package would target Russian aluminium, agricultural products, the shadow fleet of tankers, liquefied natural gas and the banking sector.
  • However, it was recently announced that the European Union will not include a complete ban on the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas in the new sanctions package.

