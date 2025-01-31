Ukraine receives US$3.8 billion in January, mostly as loan secured by Russian assets

Ukraine's state budget received US$3.8 billion in funding in January 2025, with the majority classified as a conditional debt to the EU.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Finance on Telegram

Details: Of the total amount, US$3.1 billion was provided by the European Union, while another US$700 million was raised through government bond issuance on the domestic market.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the EU funds are the first tranche under the ERA Loans initiative. These loans will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Quote: "This means that the aggressor country will bear the costs of the loan, not Ukraine. US$3.1 billion is a conditional debt obligation for Ukraine."

In 2024, Ukraine’s debt to the World Bank Group increased by 65%, reaching US$22.6 billion.

As of 30 November 2024, Ukrainian state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 6,644.68 billion, or US$159.74 billion.

In 2024, the total Ukrainian state and state-guaranteed debt rose by UAH 1,461.3 billion (about US$20.74 billion).

