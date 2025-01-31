Türkiye refuses to unblock Russian Mir card payment system

Negotiations between Russia and Türkiye on the relaunch of the Russian Mir payment system have ended without success.

Source: Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Erkhov in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Liga.net, an independent media holding company in Ukraine

Details: Alexei Erkhov says there are no more prospects for unlocking the cards and advises Russians travelling to Türkiye to rely on cash.

In September 2024, the Turkish authorities announced that they were not discussing the resumption of the Russian Mir payment system in the country.

Since the beginning of 2024, Turkish banks have refused to work with payments from Russia.

The Russian authorities tried to reach an agreement with Ankara, but by early autumn, almost all Turkish banks decided to stop servicing transactions related to Russia and Belarus.

Background: Following the private banks of Türkiye, state-owned banks also withdrew from the Russian payment system Mir in September 2022.



