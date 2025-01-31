All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Türkiye refuses to unblock Russian Mir card payment system

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 31 January 2025, 19:17
Türkiye refuses to unblock Russian Mir card payment system
Russian Sberbank. Photo: Getty Images

Negotiations between Russia and Türkiye on the relaunch of the Russian Mir payment system have ended without success.

Source: Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Erkhov in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Liga.net, an independent media holding company in Ukraine

Details: Alexei Erkhov says there are no more prospects for unlocking the cards and advises Russians travelling to Türkiye to rely on cash.

Advertisement:

In September 2024, the Turkish authorities announced that they were not discussing the resumption of the Russian Mir payment system in the country.

Since the beginning of 2024, Turkish banks have refused to work with payments from Russia.

The Russian authorities tried to reach an agreement with Ankara, but by early autumn, almost all Turkish banks decided to stop servicing transactions related to Russia and Belarus.

Advertisement:

Background: Following the private banks of Türkiye, state-owned banks also withdrew from the Russian payment system Mir in September 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

sanctionsRussiaTürkiye
Advertisement:
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
All News
sanctions
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia
Czech foreign minister: Russia uses diplomats for sabotage acts in the EU
Russian oligarch and politician retained stake in SpaceX for 4 years under US sanctions – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
21:45
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
21:35
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops
21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
19:47
ECHR president: Interstate cases against Russia are our priority
19:44
Two siblings brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation
19:24
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria
19:17
Türkiye refuses to unblock Russian Mir card payment system
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: