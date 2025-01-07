All Sections
Ukrainian air defences down 28 drones overnight: 10 disappear from radar, 3 of which head to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 7 January 2025, 09:27
Ukrainian air defences down 28 drones overnight: 10 disappear from radar, 3 of which head to Russia
The infographic shows Russian losses in drones. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 6-7 January. Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down 28 drones, and another 10 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force Command

Details: The drones were launched from the cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces.

As of 09:00, 28 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kirovohrad oblasts. There were no hits recorded.

Ten Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects), three of which flew towards Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defencedronesShahed drone
