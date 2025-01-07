Ukraine's international reserves grew by 8% in 2024 – National Bank of Ukraine

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 8% in 2024, reaching US$43.8 billion as of 1 January 2025, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Source: NBU press service

Details: Ukraine received significant worldwide financial assistance last year, amounting around US$42 billion. In addition, the country raised more than US$3.5 billion by issuing foreign currency government bonds (OVDPs).

This, alongside other international aid, enabled the country to meet US$6.7 billion in foreign currency debt servicing and repayment obligations, as well as US$3.4 billion in payments to the International Monetary Fund. It also countered the NBU's net foreign currency sales of US$34.8 billion to correct the currency market's structural deficit.

The NBU asserted that the reserves are sufficient to preserve exchange rate stability.

In December, international reserves increased by 9.7%, owing to record inflows from international partners that outpaced the National Bank's net foreign currency sales and the country's foreign currency debt repayments.

Background: From 30 December 2024 to 3 January 2025, the National Bank sold US$744.1 million and purchased US$260,000 on the interbank market.

