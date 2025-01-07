All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's international reserves grew by 8% in 2024 – National Bank of Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 7 January 2025, 18:58
Ukraine's international reserves grew by 8% in 2024 – National Bank of Ukraine
Currency. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 8% in 2024, reaching US$43.8 billion as of 1 January 2025, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Source: NBU press service

Details: Ukraine received significant worldwide financial assistance last year, amounting around US$42 billion. In addition, the country raised more than US$3.5 billion by issuing foreign currency government bonds (OVDPs).

Advertisement:

This, alongside other international aid, enabled the country to meet US$6.7 billion in foreign currency debt servicing and repayment obligations, as well as US$3.4 billion in payments to the International Monetary Fund. It also countered the NBU's net foreign currency sales of US$34.8 billion to correct the currency market's structural deficit.

The NBU asserted that the reserves are sufficient to preserve exchange rate stability.

In December, international reserves increased by 9.7%, owing to record inflows from international partners that outpaced the National Bank's net foreign currency sales and the country's foreign currency debt repayments.

Advertisement:

Background: From 30 December 2024 to 3 January 2025, the National Bank sold US$744.1 million and purchased US$260,000 on the interbank market.

Support UP or become our patron!

moneyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
money
US provides Ukraine with first billion of expected US$20 billion from frozen Russian assets
Ukraine secures US$1.1 billion for critical budget expenditures, PM says
EU to close almost all of Ukraine's budget deficit in 2025 – Von der Leyen
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: