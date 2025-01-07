Iceland joins in funding Danish model for Ukrainian weapons production

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has expressed gratitude to Iceland for its recent contribution to producing Ukrainian weapons under the Danish model.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, 7 January. During their meeting, Sybiha thanked her for Iceland's support in producing Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model.

Quote: "We are grateful to Iceland for the recent contribution of over €2 million to the production of Ukrainian weapons under the Danish model. We look forward to further increase of the Icelandic investments in the Ukrainian defence industry," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to Iceland for its assistance in mine clearance, logistics, training of the Ukrainian military and support for the initiative on the rapid procurement of weapons.

They also discussed Iceland's continued support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and its assistance with prosthetics for injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Background:

Notably, in the summer of 2024, Iceland contributed around €2 million to the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine under the Czech-led initiative, as well as equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

In June, Kyiv and Copenhagen signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers by Denmark. Denmark was the first country to take such a step.

