Russians gear up to storm Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources

Olha Kyrylenko, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 January 2025, 17:22
Russians gear up to storm Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources
A tank in action. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces are preparing to storm Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They have been approaching the town since the autumn of 2024, intending to encircle it.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source among Ukrainian commanders in the area

Details: In recent days, Russian forces have been amassing assault groups to the south and southwest of Velyka Novosilka. They are expected to launch an assault from the south and southwest, starting from the already-captured settlements of Storozheve and Blahodatne. To carry out this manoeuvre, the Russians will have to get through Neskuchne and Vremivka, which are currently under Ukrainian control.

In addition, Velyka Novosilka is under heavy attack from the east, where Russian soldiers are pressing from the already occupied settlements of Shakhtarske and Zolota Nyva.

Overall, the conditions for defence are extremely challenging, as Velyka Novosilka has been partially surrounded since autumn 2024. The bottleneck through which personnel, ammunition and supplies are delivered to Velyka Novosilka is about 7 km wide, connecting the extreme points of Ukrainian positions in the north and southwest. The logistics have been disrupted, as vehicles are now unable to enter the settlement.

 
The situation near Velyka Novosilka.
Photo: DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

