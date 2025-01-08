All Sections
DeepState reports on Russian advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts and Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 8 January 2025, 01:24
Territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState map

The DeepState project analysts updated their map on the night of 7-8 January, reporting on the Russian advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts and in the areas of the special operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: In particular, according to DeepState, "the enemy has advanced in Toretsk, Kurakhove, Novovasylivka, Slovianka, near Neskuchne and Yantarne in Donetsk Oblast."

In addition, it has become known that they had advanced in Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast.

The analysts also reported that the Russians had advanced in Novoivanivka and near Nova Sorochyna in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The report added that "the situation in Makhnovka" in Kursk Oblast is being confirmed.

Background: DeepState reported that almost all of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast is occupied by Russian troops, which allows the Russians to advance westward.

warDonetsk OblastKharkiv OblastKursk Oblast
