Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Switzerland to jointly provide food to Syria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and Switzerland will work together to help the people of Syria with food.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "...we can help stabilise Syria together. I proposed that Switzerland contribute to delivering food to Syria. Ukrainian food and financial participation of Switzerland – along with our other partners in this humanitarian program – is something that can help the Syrian people to establish a normal life after the war and importantly, after Russia's presence in Syria. Where Russia leaves ruins, we, together with the world, can restore normal life. I am confident that this will also be the case on our land. "

Details: Zelenskyy further said that he spoke with the President of Switzerland about jointly organising the first Peace Summit and preparing for a bilateral meeting.

