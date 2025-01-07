All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Switzerland to jointly provide food to Syria

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 7 January 2025, 20:53
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Switzerland to jointly provide food to Syria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and Switzerland will work together to help the people of Syria with food.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "...we can help stabilise Syria together. I proposed that Switzerland contribute to delivering food to Syria. Ukrainian food and financial participation of Switzerland – along with our other partners in this humanitarian program – is something that can help the Syrian people to establish a normal life after the war and importantly, after Russia's presence in Syria. Where Russia leaves ruins, we, together with the world, can restore normal life. I am confident that this will also be the case on our land. "

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy further said that he spoke with the President of Switzerland about jointly organising the first Peace Summit and preparing for a bilateral meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs law on listing terrorist organisations and groups
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Zelenskyy "received orders" to involve Belarus in war
Trust in Zelenskyy declined throughout 2024 but remains positive overall, poll reveals
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: