Ukrainian embassy outraged by Slovak MPs' plans to visit Moscow

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 8 January 2025, 23:13
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia has expressed outrage that a delegation of Slovak MPs intends to visit Russia, which has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for almost three years.

Source: a statement by the embassy, quoted by European Pravda 

Details: The Ukrainian diplomats expressed surprise that since the 2023 parliamentary elections, Slovak officials have "not once condemned the brutal crimes of the Russian Federation officially, frankly and publicly".

In fact, the embassy added, they have become aware that Andrej Danko, the Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, plans to lead a delegation on an official visit to Moscow.

Quote from the embassy: "The embassy and the Ukrainian side strongly protest these intentions and once again call for there to be no contact with the criminal regime in Moscow, as such steps contribute to the legitimisation of Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Details: The diplomats called on Slovak parliamentarians to abandon their "attempts to appease and engage with the aggressor to serve their own political and mercantile interests".

Quote: "History proves that it is always the people who pay for the historic mistakes of politicians. And the Slovak nation is no exception, as in the first half of the 20th century it became a hostage to the shortsightedness and unscrupulousness of its leaders, which led to well-known tragic consequences."

Background: 

Slovakia
