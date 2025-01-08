All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Slovakia's PM says he visited Putin because of Ukraine's refusal to continue gas transit

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 8 January 2025, 22:00
Slovakia's PM says he visited Putin because of Ukraine's refusal to continue gas transit
Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the reason for his trip to Russia in late December was Ukraine's refusal to extend Russian gas transit after 2024.

Source: Fico in an speech on Wednesday, 8 January, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Slovak news outlet TASR

Details: Fico once again accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "sabotaging the financial interests of Slovakia and the EU" by refusing to continue the transit of Russian gas.

Advertisement:

He confirmed that he will meet with European Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen in Brussels on Thursday, 9 January and do "everything possible to wake him up from his sweet sleep".

Quote from Fico: "Neither Slovakia nor the EU is at war. We have no reason to put up with Zelenskyy's ventures, especially considering the assistance that Slovakia and the EU provide to Ukraine." 

Details: Fico then mentioned his controversial trip to Moscow and meeting with Vladimir Putin, insisting that he had been forced to go because of Ukraine's decision on gas transit.

Advertisement:

He said he had to secure gas for Slovakia's domestic consumption at least, and that they had managed to do this without increasing gas prices, although he did not specify how he planned to procure the gas.

The agreement between Ukraine and Russia on gas transit to Europe expired at the end of 2024 after the Ukrainian side decided not to extend it.

Background:

  • Robert Fico has been extremely critical of Kyiv for terminating the transit of Russian gas and has written to EU leaders to express his dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s actions.
  • He has also threatened to retaliate by cutting off electricity supplies or reducing assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Slovakiagas
Advertisement:
Russians report drone attack on oil depot in Kaluga Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
Number injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14, three in serious condition
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to paratrooper Maslovskyi, killed in knife fight with Russian soldier – video
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 9 injured – video, photos
Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September
Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state
All News
Slovakia
Slovak delegation to travel to Moscow to "develop" dialogue initiated by their PM Fico
Slovak operator vows to keep supplying electricity to Ukraine despite Slovak PM's threats
Thousands of people protest against Slovak PM in Bratislava – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:02
Embassy of Albania opens in Kyiv – photos
22:18
Russians report drone attack on oil depot in Kaluga Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
21:53
Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Romania after night attack on Ukraine
21:33
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting on Ukrainian weapons production
21:20
Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video
21:13
Russians try to encircle Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:50
Europe is already under attack from Russia, Polish foreign minister says
20:32
This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia
20:20
Volunteer from Belarus killed in action in Ukraine
20:16
Number injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14, three in serious condition
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: