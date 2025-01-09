Denmark seriously concerned over Trump's words about Greenland – CNN

Copenhagen has been deliberating over how to respond to statements by US President-elect Donald Trump about his desire to annex Greenland, amid indications that these remarks are not merely jokes. Danish officials have reportedly received signals from Trump’s advisors and allies suggesting that he is serious about his plans.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: Danish officials are currently considering how to respond to Donald Trump’s statements about acquiring Greenland without jeopardising relations with a strategic ally.

A Danish official speaking to CNN noted that the circumstances are very different now compared to when Trump raised the issue in 2019. Another official added that this time, "this seems much more serious".

Copenhagen is leaning towards having a frank discussion with Trump on the matter as the best way to prevent a crisis.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen signalled Denmark’s willingness to open talks with the incoming administration on Wednesday.

"We are open to a dialogue with the Americans on how we can possibly cooperate even more closely than we do to ensure that the American ambitions are fulfilled," he said.

Greenland has long been regarded as a strategically important location for the United States, especially in the context of potential direct confrontation with Russia.

However, CNN reported, based on anonymous sources, that officials in both the US and Denmark are puzzled by Trump’s "obsession" with Greenland. This is particularly because the US already has a military base in Greenland and works closely with Denmark on Arctic security measures.

One source speculated that Greenland’s potential future declaration of independence could be a concern, as it is unclear whether an independent Greenland would align with Russia or China, or remain part of NATO.

Meanwhile, they noted that maintaining security operations around Greenland, currently managed by the Danish navy, including icebreaking, would pose a challenge for the US.

Background:

Interest in the matter has intensified after Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland for the US. He has refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, which he has been talking about in recent weeks.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasised that Greenland belongs to its residents and dismissed the notion of the US seizing the island by force. Several European leaders have also condemned Trump’s remarks as unacceptable.

Unofficial reports have suggested that Frederiksen would convene a meeting on 9 January with party leaders in the Danish parliament to discuss Trump’s threats.

