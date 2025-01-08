Zelenskyy to personally attend Ramstein meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will attend the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, in Germany on 9 January.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech

Quote: "Tomorrow, I will attend a meeting in the Ramstein format, and talks with partners, at the level of defence ministers and military commanders, are also planned."

Details: The president added that Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is already in Germany, where he has begun initial meetings.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the key focus for Ukraine at this meeting is to continue strengthening air defence systems to "at least push Russian military aircraft away from our cities and borders".

The Ukrainian leader expressed confidence that this goal is achievable if partners fulfil the agreements Ukraine has been discussing with them for a long time.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ramstein meeting will address how defence coalitions with partners will continue their efforts into 2025.

