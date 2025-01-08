All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy to personally attend Ramstein meeting

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 January 2025, 20:46
Zelenskyy to personally attend Ramstein meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will attend the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, in Germany on 9 January.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech 

Quote: "Tomorrow, I will attend a meeting in the Ramstein format, and talks with partners, at the level of defence ministers and military commanders, are also planned."

Advertisement:

Details: The president added that Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is already in Germany, where he has begun initial meetings.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the key focus for Ukraine at this meeting is to continue strengthening air defence systems to "at least push Russian military aircraft away from our cities and borders".

The Ukrainian leader expressed confidence that this goal is achievable if partners fulfil the agreements Ukraine has been discussing with them for a long time.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ramstein meeting will address how defence coalitions with partners will continue their efforts into 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyRamsteinwarWest
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on Elon Musk's behaviour: Ukraine bases actions on agreements, not emotions
Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about understanding Putin's feelings
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Switzerland to jointly provide food to Syria
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: