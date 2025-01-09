Russians are 2 kilometres from Kupiansk, try to reach right bank of Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians are two kilometres from the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, constantly attacking Ukrainian positions and trying to reach the main Svatove-Kupiansk road to continue their offensive.

Source: Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The situation is extremely difficult and poses great threats not only to Kupiansk, but also to the Dvorichna fronts, where the enemy is attempting to establish a foothold in Dvorichna itself –which is already on the right bank of the Oskil River."

Details: Besedin explained that if the Russians manage to enter Dvorichna and move its equipment there, they will be able to go to the rear of the Ukrainian troops in Kupiansk.

He said that on 8 January, the Russians carried out 12 assault operations in the direction of Petropavlivka and Holubivka, two kilometres from Kupiansk.

"The situation is also very difficult on the Zahryzove-Lozova-Kruhliakivka front. The enemy is constantly conducting assaults there to reach the left bank of the Oskil River," said Besedin.

Background:

On the night of 13-14 November 2024, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russians had managed to enter Kupiansk.

On 26 November 2024, Ukrainian troops drove the Russians out of the city and conducted a mop-up operation there.

On 5 January, Besedin reported that more than 900 people in Kupiansk refused to evacuate and were living in extremely difficult conditions.

