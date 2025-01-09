Number of casualties from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 122

Police at the scene of the attack. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 8 January with guided aerial bombs has risen to 122.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, even a day later, the number of those affected by the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia continues to grow.

As of now, 122 people have sought medical assistance."

Background: On 8 January, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near the administrative area of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. Thirteen people were killed.

