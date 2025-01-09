Number of casualties from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 122
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 20:05
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 8 January with guided aerial bombs has risen to 122.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Sadly, even a day later, the number of those affected by the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia continues to grow.
As of now, 122 people have sought medical assistance."
Background: On 8 January, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near the administrative area of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. Thirteen people were killed.
