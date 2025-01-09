Condition of people who sustained injuries in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 50 in hospital, 3 had amputations

The scene of the strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

More than 50 people are being treated in Zaporizhzhia hospitals after a Russian aerial bomb strike on the city on 8 January, three of whom have traumatic amputations.

Source: Radio Liberty

Quote from Tamila Ismailova, deputy medical director of the hospital where most of the people were taken: "Our hospital received 66 people, 37 were hospitalised. The rest received medical care and refused hospitalisation. Of the 37 patients who remained in our hospital, 9 are in the intensive care unit. Seven remain in a stable serious condition and one patient is in a critical condition.

The injuries include blast trauma, concussion, open head injuries, bone fractures, and internal organ damage. Three of the people had traumatic amputations."

Details: The medical facility noted that the patients were in a difficult psychological state, and psychologists were working with them.

Another 14 people with injuries of varying severity were taken to two other hospitals in the city. One of the hospitals is treating two people in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.

A 13-year-old child was also injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia. The girl sustained mild concussion and is currently undergoing outpatient treatment.

Background:

On 8 January, at 15:40, the Russians launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Zaporizhzhia. They hit a crowd of people near the administrative part of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The building and nearby vehicles caught fire.

The number of fatalities and casualties kept growing. By the morning of 9 January, the number of people who sustained injuries in the attack had risen to 113, with 13 residents confirmed dead.

